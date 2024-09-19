AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.72%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 143.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,534 Increased By 73.9 (0.87%)
BR30 27,110 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 81,626 Increased By 1165 (1.45%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 349.3 (1.37%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum levy: a fifty billion rupees hole

BR Research Published 19 Sep, 2024 08:41am

The prime minister was quick to take credit for the reduction in retail petroleum prices, for the fourth fortnight in a row. Motor gasoline prices are now down to the lowest in 21 months in rupee terms. The international reference price for the RON 92 grade at $74.91/bbl is the lowest in three years. Petrol prices at the pumps have come down by a massive Rs75/ltr from the peak of exactly a year ago. This is the kind of respite masses hit with runaway inflation for the best part of the last 30 months have been looking for.

But should the PM take credit for it? Yes. Credit does not necessarily have to always have a positive connotation. He gets credited for it because it has now been six straight fortnights of the new fiscal year, where the government has resisted the temptation to increase the Petroleum Levy (PL) from the existing Rs60/ltr, which has been in place for over a year now.

In dollar terms, petrol prices in Pakistan were lower way back in May 2022 – nearly two and a half years ago. Petrol at 89 cents per liter is the lowest since the first two weeks in the office for the PDM 1.0 where the infamous subsidy on petroleum via Petroleum Development Claims (PDC) went on longer than many expected. Petrol prices in the last 30 months have averaged exactly $1/ltr, with oil prices, currency and taxes facing significant changes over the course.

At well under a dollar per liter, Pakistan’s retail gasoline price is now among the lowest in the region, for major oil-importing countries. This is critical because Pakistan has set a rather ambitious revenue target from petroleum consumption for FY25 – at a hefty Rs1.29 trillion. This is up 47percent from last year’s collection of Rs869 billion.

With one quarter of FY25 gone, the projected opportunity loss of revenue stands close to Rs45-50 billion assuming sales pattern of 2MFY25 stays on course for September. It is clear as daylight that the government will be in no position to even get close to achieving the PL target by the end of FY25 for two reasons. One, it is already a quarter late in maximizing the PL. And two, sales have stayed 10 percent lower compared to a year ago, which is very odd, given last year’s sales were already at a multiyear low.

This is also counterintuitive, given retail prices have been on a downward trajectory. Look no further than the porous western borders if you are seeking to assign blame. The revenue loss is said to run in hundreds of billions of rupees every year – and leaves as big a fiscal hole as leakages in the oft-discussed electricity and gas sectors.

It can be said with a high degree of certainty that Pakistani authorities will resort to a mini-budget of sorts right before or after the IMF program is inked. The fiscal shortages have already been aplenty with barely a quarter gone by. The center’s Rs50 billion electricity subsidies may well be financed from a PSDP cut, but it will have consequences down the road. Punjab’s rather contentious subsidy of a similar amount will also lead to trouble balancing the budget. So there clearly is a revenue problem, and this is where the authorities’ decision to delay the inevitable makes little to no sense.

Also, this week was the best time to jack up the PL – as it would have been done without having to increase the retail price. On the other hand, taxes on electricity bills continue to be treated in a completely different manner. It is a no-brainer that taxes on electricity bills are much more counterproductive than taxes on petroleum consumption. The world, and most importantly, the IMF views it with a similar lens. The forgone revenue will not be forgotten by the IMF and will come back to bite the masses in some other forms of taxes – and don’t be surprised if they go back to the favored “extra surcharge” on electricity bills. If it is the lack of political capital that is keeping the government from making the right calls, then that is bad news. Because that is not going to increase, anytime sooner, or at all.

inflation Petroleum prices petroleum levy IMF programme gasoline prices Petroleum Development Claims

Comments

200 characters

Petroleum levy: a fifty billion rupees hole

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories