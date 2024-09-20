AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains another 615 points, closes at record high

BR Web Desk Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 07:13pm

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index, led by buying activity in index-heavy shares, closed 615 points higher on Friday.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 82,372.20 in the first half.

The second half saw some selling that trimmed the earlier gains, but the bulls regained their grip in the final hours.

At close, the benchmark index settled at a record high of 82,074.45, up by 615.16 points or 0.76%.

“Continuing its momentum the KSE-100 Index largely traded in positive zone during the trading session,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

“This positivity can be attributed to lower than expected selling on account of FTSE rebalance today (FTSE Russell in its review announced reclassification of Pakistan from Secondary Emerging to Frontier Market status),” it added.

Sectors that contributed positively including banking, cement, technology, pharma, auto, and textile.

On a weekly basis, the KSE-100 gained 2.57%.

According to Topline, the weekly gain can be attributed to decline in KIBOR and yields on government bills in secondary market, indicating market expectation of further cut in policy rate going forward.

Experts said some of the positivity comes as investors anticipate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approval.

The IMF board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on the agenda on September 25.

On Thursday, improved macroeconomic indicators at the local front and the Federal Reserve’s larger-than-usual reduction pushed the PSX upwards, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 81,459.29, a gain of 997.95 points or 1.24%.

Globally, Asian shares extended their rally on Friday, bathing in the afterglow of an outsized interest US rate cut, while the yen edged higher as the Bank of Japan held rates steady and stayed upbeat on the economy.

In China, the central bank kept its benchmark lending rates on hold, countering expectations for a move lower. Chinese shares were an outlier in the region, with blue chips down 0.5%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% to the highest in two months, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The index was headed for a weekly gain of 2.4%.

Markets imply a 40% chance the Fed will cut by another 50 basis points in November and have 73 basis points priced in by year-end. Rates are seen at 2.85% by the end of 2025, which is now thought to be the Fed’s estimate of neutral.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 482.37 million from 459.04 million on Thursday.

The value of shares jumped to Rs30.19 billion from Rs18.61 billion in the previous session.

Ist.Capital Sec was the volume leader with 31.59 million shares, followed by Oil & Gas Dev. with 29.41 million shares, and Fauji Fert Bin with 28.62 million shares.

Shares of 453 companies were traded on Friday, of which 195 registered an increase, 196 recorded a fall, while 62 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 gains another 615 points, closes at record high

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

At least 8 dead, 59 wounded in Israeli strike in Beirut

President Zardari signs SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

Read more stories