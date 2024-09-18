AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
AIRLINK 135.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.63%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
DFML 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.31%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.34%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUBC 153.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.39%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.11%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,425 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 27,192 Increased By 85.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 80,252 Increased By 761.1 (0.96%)
KSE30 25,361 Increased By 292.5 (1.17%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

  • Will continue to use sanctions and other tools to ensure our national security cannot be impacted, says US State Dept
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 11:58am

The United States has cautioned that while Pakistan has been its long-term partner, its action of imposing sanctions on Islamabad’s ballistic missile programme shows that “when US has disagreements, “it won’t hesitate to act on those to protect America’s interests”.

In his weekly press briefing , US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about the reasons behind imposing the sanctions.

“So the United States is committed to strengthening the international nonproliferation regime by taking action against networks supporting activities of proliferation concern.

“We have been clear and consistent about our concerns with Pakistan’s ballistic missile program for many years,” Miller replied.

The remarks come after September 13 when it was reported that the US had imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several companies it said have been involved in supplying to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

Miller then said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

“As actions demonstrate, the United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur,” Miller had said.

Meanwhile, in his statement today, Miller said that “what this action shows is that there continue to be places where we have disagreement, and when we have disagreements, we won’t hesitate to act on those to protect America’s interests”.

He further said that it has been Washington’s longstanding policy to deny support to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program.

“We will continue to use our sanctions and other – our other tools to ensure our national security cannot be – cannot be impacted, and that the U.S. financial system cannot be used by proliferators.”

Following US’s decision, the Foreign Office (FO) had dubbed the development as “biased and politically motivated,” saying the “double standards and discriminatory practices” undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said that similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion, adding that “involved items not listed under any export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions”.

Pakistan is already caught in a quagmire with Washington warning Islamabad against its pursuit of a gas deal with Iran that has been on hold for a number of years.

Pakistan US State Department US sanctions ballistic missiles Matthew Miller

Comments

200 characters
KU Sep 18, 2024 12:08pm
Pakistan is a long-term partner who has supported US war in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of over 80k civilians/security personnel in terrorism, along with loss to its economy, yet sanctioned?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MZI Sep 18, 2024 12:42pm
What are the US interests that are impacted by Pakistan's ballistic program that will eventually lead us into space exploration? This is at the level of US support to genocide.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories