Nov 13, 2023
Japan PM to sack deputy finance minister over tax scandal: NHK

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 11:41am
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to sack a deputy finance minister, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday, after the official last week admitted to media reports that he had been delinquent on tax payments in the past.

State Minister of Finance Kenji Kanda, who is in charge of government bonds and monetary policy, would be the third to leave a ministerial post in just two months since Kishida reshuffled his cabinet to improve tumbling public approval ratings.

Japan PM Kishida to visit South Korea for summit with Yoon

The report of Kanda’s firing comes as the latest poll by broadcaster FNN showed the approval rating for Kishida’s cabinet reaching a record low of 27.8%, sliding 7.8 points from last month.

