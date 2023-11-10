BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-10

‘A level playing field’

Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

The adage “one who laughs last, laughs the loudest” seems to have found its best reflection from a key political development that has taken place on country’s landscape on Wednesday. But before I elaborate my point I would like to tell the valued readers that it was on Monday last that this newspaper carried my full-length letter to the Editor in its issue.

It was all about the significance or importance of what is called “a level playing field” or the situation in which every contestant has an equal and fair chance of succeeding.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have already demanded the caretaker setup and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must ensure a level playing field for them.

Now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has added its voice to the chorus, making a similar demand. In a letter to interim prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, President Arif Alvi is said to have raised PTI’s concerns regarding the “erosion of fundamental rights and a level playing field for all political parties” in the run up to the general elections.

According to President Alvi’s letter, PTI has alleged that it is being stopped from carrying out political activities and several of its leaders are incarcerated following violence in the country on May 9.

It has also been stated that the PTI secretary general has conveyed party’s allegations regarding the “erosion of fundamental rights, with particular reference to enforced disappearances, forced conversion of political loyalties, absence of a level playing field for major political parties, crackdown on media and mistreatment of female political activists through prolonged illegal detentions”.

In my view, a seemingly beleaguered and disarrayed PTI has rightly brought to the notice of the prime minister through one of its former leaders, the President of Pakistan, its concerns ahead of the scheduled elections.

The caretaker setup in particular must take a sympathetic view of the ongoing ordeal of PTI and redress its grievances so as to ensure a truly free, fair and transparent election in the country.

Denying any party a fair chance will certainly erode the election’s credibility. The interim government, along with ECP, is expected to hold an election which will always be remembered as a clean electoral exercise in which rules were scrupulously followed, and the outcome was not influenced by improper or illegal actions.

Abu Adnan

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Alvi general elections PTI ECP PMLN Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

‘A level playing field’

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories