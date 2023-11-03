14 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on forces’ vehicles in Gwadar: ISPR

Fourteen soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar District, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The attack occurred when the forces were moving from Pasni to Ormara, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the attack on forces, saying that such acts were utterly reprehensibly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori also condemned the terrorist attack in a statement on X.