14 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on forces’ vehicles in Gwadar: ISPR

  • Sanitisation operation is being carried out in area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice, says military's media wing
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2023 Updated November 3, 2023 10:55pm

Fourteen soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar District, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The attack occurred when the forces were moving from Pasni to Ormara, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the attack on forces, saying that such acts were utterly reprehensibly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori also condemned the terrorist attack in a statement on X.

KU Nov 03, 2023 09:40pm
Very sad news, they keep sacrificing their lives for the country yet the ambush incidents keep taking place without any response or pre-empting strikes on terrorists. Someone in leadership needs to be answerable for this chain of sad events repeating every week and month. Why can't there be a strong eradication drive against these terrorists, even if it means pursuing them across borders?
Ash Chak Nov 03, 2023 10:00pm
There never has been, and never will be, a military solution. In fact the term Military Solution is an oxymoron. Even if the Army were to be able to kill those who are responsible, others will take their place, till such time as the reason for the uprising still remains. Give Peace a Chance.
