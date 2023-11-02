BAFL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 02 Nov, 2023 08:26am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read here for details.

  • PDMA declares smog a ‘calamity’ in Punjab

Read here for details.

  • Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Read here for details.

  • 104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Read here for details.

  • Senate passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Read here for details.

  • New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Oct FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 34.7pc YoY

Read here for details.

