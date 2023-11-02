Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

PDMA declares smog a ‘calamity’ in Punjab

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Senate passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO: ISPR

Jul-Oct FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 34.7pc YoY

