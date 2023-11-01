Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Sambaza, Zhob District, the military’s media affairs wing said.

An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Six Terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has also been recovered," the ISPR said.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

According to the statement, sanitization is taking place in order to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

"Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

Last month, at least five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

Earlier, at least two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in an IBO in the general area Zerber of the Kech district in Balochistan.