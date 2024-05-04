CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved as many as 10 development projects with a total cost of Rs115.458 billion, out of these, eight projects at the cost of Rs17.297 billion were approved by the CDWP forum, while it recommended two projects valued Rs98.161 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P- Block Secretariat on Friday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur, Members of the Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning, as well as representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda included projects of Agriculture and Food, Energy, Governance, Health, Higher Education, Physical Planning and Housing, Science and Technology, Transport and Communication, Water Resources, Education, Energy Governance, and Industries and Commerce sectors.

A project related to agriculture and food sector presented in the meeting namely, “Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project (World Bank Assisted)” at cost of Rs38.36 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for final approval. The project aims to enhance the competitiveness, inclusivity, climate resilience, and sustainability of the livestock and aquaculture sectors in Sindh. One of its main objectives is to promote the adoption of Best Management Practices (BMPs) through institutional strengthening in these sectors.

A project related to energy sector presented in the meeting namely, “765/500/220/132kV Islamabad West Substation(Revised)” worth Rs59.801 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration and final approval. The project was proposed to be funded by the World Bank as part of the National Transmission and Modernization Project Phase-I, along with NTDC’s own equity. Its aim is to establish a 765/500/220/132 kV Substation in Islamabad West, accompanied by relevant transmission lines, to meet the increasing power demands in the areas under Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO). Additionally, the grid station will facilitate distribution of power from various sources including Suki Kinari, Tarbela 5th extension, and Dasu hydroelectric power projects to the national grid.

Two development projects related to governance sector approved in the meeting namely, “Modernization and Up gradation of Pakistan Mint Phase-II (Revised)” at cost of Rs2.48 billion was accorded approval by the forum. The sponsoring and implementation agency of the project will be the Finance Division.

Another project of governance sector was presented namely, “Project Management, Technical Assistance, and Institutional Strengthening through Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan – Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP)” worth Rs2.38 billion accorded approval by the CDWP forum.

The sponsoring and implementation agency is the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The proposed project will be financed through World Bank’s loan amounting to US $8.5 million.

During the meeting, five projects related to physical planning and housing sector were discussed in detail. Notably, the “Smart Environmental Sanitation System and Landfill Project - Gwadar (Revised)” worth Rs3.277 billion was approved by the CDWP.

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) will be the executing agency as well as implementing in collaboration with the Chinese Government, operating under the auspices of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second project in the same sector of physical planning and housing namely, “Project Management Unit for construction of Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Babu Sabu, Lahore (Revised)” with a cost of Rs78.492 million was approved by the forum. Following to that, the project “Capacity Building Project for performance improvement of the Lahore & Faisalabad Water & Sanitation Agencies, Punjab,” worth Rs4238.850 million, was presented and approved.

Additionally, the fourth project, addressing post-flood 2022 reconstruction in Balochistan, focused on “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering/Water Supply Infrastructure Sector)” with a cost of Rs2,800 million accorded approval in the meeting.

The fifth project, “Construction of Audit House, Lahore,” worth Rs1,528.931 million, also got approval by the forum following thorough deliberation.

A project related to science and technology sector presented in the meeting namely, “Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore (Revised)” worth Rs515 million was approved by the CDWP after a detailed discussion.

