Senate passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire of Israeli aggression in Gaza

The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution was presented by Senator Ishaq Dar, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of the Israeli blockade.

It also called for allowing unfettered access for humanitarian organisations to provide essential relief supplies, medications, food, and water to the distressed population of Gaza.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayyid shared the resolution on X, which strongly denounced “Israeli crimes against humanity” and the “state terrorism” being committed against the women, children, and men of Palestine residing in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The resolution also expressed full solidarity and support with the Palestinians while denouncing the double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, describing them as “partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza”.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

He said the air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. He said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten.

“The world must act now to end this carnage,” he urged.

On October 7 Hamas launched a wave of cross-border raids into Israel killing an estimated 1,400 people.

Israel’s strikes since then have killed more than 8,500 people, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, stoking anger across the Arab world, including in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas group commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties in the enclave where food, fuel and basic supplies are running scarce.

“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip,” the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said.

Ragheb Aqal, a Jabalia resident, described the strikes as “an earthquake” which shook the entire refugee camp.

“I went and saw the destruction… homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers,” the 41-year-old told AFP.

“There’s no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

People were still “transporting the remains of children, women and elderly”, he added.