BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.3%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.13%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
OGDC 102.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
PPL 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
PRL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SSGC 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 67.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-3.62%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,340 Increased By 52.6 (0.99%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 234.6 (1.28%)
KSE100 52,363 Increased By 442.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By 136.9 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets FABL (Faysal Bank Limited) 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41%

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2023 11:49am

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Faysal Bank Limited, one of the country’s largest Islamic banks, to establish a wholly-owned Exchange Company (EC).

Faysal Bank shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the SBP has conveyed its ‘No Objection Certificate’ to Faysal Bank Limited for establishing an exchange company in the name of M/s. Faysal Islam’ Currency Exchange Company (Private) Limited,” read the notice.

Back in September, Faysal Bank Limited (FABL) announced to establish an EC as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“The Board of Directors of FABL in its meeting held on September 27, 2023, has approved the establishment of an EC with an initial paid-up capital of Rs1,000 million,” read the notice

Last month, the central bank also issued NOCs to Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited and MCB Bank Limited for establishing an exchange company.

In September, the SBP, in its bid to strengthen controls amid the massive fall in rupee’s value in the open market, decided to introduce ‘structural reforms’ in the EC sector.

“As part of these reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business will establish wholly-owned Exchange Companies (EC) to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public,” said the SBP in a statement.

Following this, some nine banking entities to date have announced they will establish an EC as a wholly-owned subsidiary, the most recent of which was Bank of Punjab.

SBP Faysal Bank Limited STRUCTURAL REFORMS Exchange Company Faysal Islam’ Currency Exchange Company (Private) Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories