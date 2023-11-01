BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.92%)
HBL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.02%)
HUBC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.52%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.14%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
PIOC 104.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
PPL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
PRL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.72%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 51.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.08%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By 51.2 (0.97%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 249.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 52,368 Increased By 447.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,920 Increased By 138 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

  • Rejects government's fact-finding committee, orders new one to be constituted
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 12:53pm

The Supreme Court (SC) said on Wednesday it wanted to find out who the mastermind was behind 2017’s Faizabad sit-in, when several political parties protested against a change in the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath of the Elections Act 2017.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard a set of pleas against Justice Isa’s 2019 verdict.

The bench rejected the government’s fact-finding committee, and ordered that a new one be constituted.

On September 27, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the the Intelligence Bureau (IB) withdrew their pleas against the verdict.

During a hearing on September 28, the government approached the SC to withdraw its review petition. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also did the same.

Irked by multiple withdrawal requests, CJP Isa had said at the time: “It was said there were mistakes in the verdict. Now, at least tell the reasons for withdrawing the petitions.”

The hearing was then adjourned til November 1 (today).

Faizabad ‘dharna’

In November 2017, political parties including Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah protested and held a sit-in for nearly three weeks at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange.

They were protesting against a reversed change in the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in the Elections Act 2017. The protesters demanded the resignation of then Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

Faizabad sit-in verdict: CJP asks why everyone is scared and reluctant to speak truth

In order to disperse the huge number of protesters, Islamabad police, with the help of Frontier Corps personnel and Rangers, launched an operation and used tear gas shells and rubber bullets. In retaliation, protesters threw stones at the security forces. Several people were injured and at least six were killed during the clash.

The protest came to an end after the protesting parties and government reached an agreement. One of the agreement included the resignation of Hamid, which he later tendered.

The verdict

Justice Isa, in his 2019 Faizabad dharna judgment, had written that the Constitution emphatically prohibited members of the armed forces from engaging in any kind of political activity, which included supporting a political party, faction or individual.

“The government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Defence and the respective chiefs of the army, the navy and the air force are directed to initiate action against the personnel under their command who are found to have violated their oath,” read the 43-page verdict authored by the incumbent CJP Isa.

He stated that no one, including any government, department or intelligence agency, could curtail the fundamental right of freedom of speech, expression and press beyond the parameters mentioned in Article 19 of the Constitution.

“Pakistan is governed by the Constitution … obedience to the Constitution and the law is the inviolable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being in Pakistan,” he wrote in the verdict.

Supreme Court Faizabad dharna

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Nov 01, 2023 02:10pm
This looks like the Model Town Massacre inquiry ....... JIT after JIT were formed untill the government got the result they wanted ...... and the truth was pushed out the window. Let us hope our upright CJ does the right thing and delivers justice. A commodity that appears to be in very short supply in our judicial system.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Nov 01, 2023 02:26pm
This CJ will give up in no time at all. Watch.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Nov 01, 2023 02:42pm
The name is Faiz Hameed.now kindly punish him .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Read more stories