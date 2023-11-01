BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2023 03:03pm

The Petroleum Division (PD) on Wednesday rejected media reports that suggested the higher gas tariff was with effect from July 1, clarifying the revised prices would be applicable from November 1, 2023.

“It is to be categorically stated that gas price revision is effective from November 01,2023,” read the notice.

“This was made clear in the first press release issued by the Petroleum Division after the approval from cabinet and ECC. Reports in some newspapers claiming the prices are effective from back date are misleading,” it added.

The federal government on Monday approved an increase in the price of natural gas for different categories of consumers as advised by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with effect from 1st November 2023.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on 23rd October 2023 considered the summary submitted by the Petroleum Division and approved the increase in the natural gas prices. The Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on 30th October, 2023 referred back the summary for reconsideration of the ECC.

The ECC in its meeting held on 30th October 2023 then approved the revised natural gas prices.

Meanwhile, the government believes that its decision to raise gas tariffs will help address the economic ills of the country.

Addressing a press conference, while sitting alongside Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said the decision to increase gas tariffs was a difficult one, but much-needed for the stake of the country.

“In the past, governments have shied away from increasing gas prices,” he said.

The minister shared OGRA’s revenue requirement for this year stands at Rs697 billion, whereas Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) diversion to the domestic segment stands at Rs210 billion.

The interim minister said that due to mounting losses, the government was not in a position to invest in the exploration of new reserves, thus the country became more dependent on imported fuels, which ballooned the import bill.

“Moreover, the rising fiscal deficit on account of import payments drove interest rate and inflation in Pakistan. Therefore, these steps will mitigate inflation and lower interest rates,” said Ali.

ECC PETROLEUM DIVISION gas prices Muhammad Ali oil and gas sector Pakistan energy sector gas tariff hike gas rate

Comments

1000 characters

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Read more stories