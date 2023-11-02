BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Jul-Oct FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 34.7pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed down by 34.70 percent in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 as it stood at $7.416 billion compared to $11.356 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The monthly data released by the Bureau noted that the country’s exports increased by 0.66 per cent to $9.617 billion during July-October 2023-24 compared to $9.554 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Imports declined by 18.54 per cent to $17.033 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared with $20.910 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Aug trade deficit widens 29.86pc to $2.126bn MoM

On a month-on-month basis, trade deficit widened by 38.27 per cent to $2.099 billion in October 2023 when compared to $1.518 billion in September 2023. Exports recorded a 9.33 per cent increase to $2.707 billion in October 2023 when compared with $2.476 billion in September 2023. Import increased by 20.33 per cent to $4.806 billion in October 2023 when compared with $3.994 billion in September 2023.

The trade deficit narrowed by 4.46 per cent on a year-on-year basis and stood at $2.099 billion compared in October 2023 compared to $2.197 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

The imports increased by 4.91 per cent on a YoY basis and remained $4.806 billion in October 2023 compared to $4.581 billion in October 2022. The exports increased by 13.55 per cent on a YoY basis and remained $2.707 billion in October 2023 compared to $2.384 billion in October 2022.

trade deficit imports PBS

