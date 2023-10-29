KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.759 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,586.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.889 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.937 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.334billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.520 billion), Silver (PKR 794.794 million), Platinum (PKR 703.427 million), DJ (PKR 637.809 million), SP 500 (PKR 400.067 million), Natural Gas (PKR 293.877 million), Japan Equity (PKR 111.476 million), Copper (PKR 62.357 million),Brent (PKR 42.313 million)and Palladium (PKR 31.640 million).

In Agricultural commodities,45 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 74.457 were traded.

