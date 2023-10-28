KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 27, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 278.50 281.50 UK POUND 340.00 344.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.70 75.50 AUD $ 177.00 180.00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80 CAD $ 202.00 205.00
EURO 295.00 298.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
=========================================================================
