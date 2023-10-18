BAFL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.77%)
BIPL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.55%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.07%)
FABL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.81%)
FFL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
HBL 94.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.18%)
HUBC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.7%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PAEL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.64%)
PPL 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.52%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
UNITY 26.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Inter-bank: rupee sustains significant losses, settles at 280.29 against US dollar

  • Local currency closes Rs3.26 lower in inter-bank market on Wednesday
Recorder Report Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 04:11pm

The Pakistani rupee registered significant losses against the US dollar, as it depreciated 1.16% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 280.29 after a decrease of Rs3.26 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended its 28-session appreciation run, as the currency depreciated 0.07% to settle at 277.03.

In a related development, the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) recorded year-on-year growth of 2.52%, a positive after 11 months, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed.

The decline comes amid “higher demand for the dollars to make upcoming foreign payments,” said Tresmark Finance in a note.

Meanwhile, Shabbar Zaidi, ex-chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, termed the US dollar hike as ‘artificial’ and urged the authorities to take immediate action.

“Names of all persons buying from Exchange Companies regularly and frequently to be communicated to State Bank (SBP) and FBR. EC’s sale of US dollars to be inspected daily by SBP staff. Intelligence agencies to be activated,” said Zaidi on Wednesday.

Internationally, the US dollar stood its ground on Wednesday, though it struggled for further headway despite strong US retail sales data, as traders turned their attention to looming Chinese growth figures and the escalating violence in the Middle East.

A blast at a Gaza hospital dealt a blow to hopes the conflict could be contained.

US President Joe Biden is en route to Tel Aviv.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has climbed about 100 basis points since mid July, and the dollar index is up 7% in the same period.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, surged on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region.

Comments

1000 characters
Mustafa Oct 18, 2023 12:43pm
Habit to have cheap oil is ruining everything....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 18, 2023 12:47pm
Same forced actions of past one month to be enforced double fold, if state agencies want some real result that favors state interests not the interests of Mafias. We already knew rate will stick around 275 after these crackdowns and forced state manipulations, because mafia wanted it for anti-state buying purposes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fahad Khan Oct 18, 2023 01:34pm
Many medicines not available in market, Toyota plan shut down due to lack of parts, foreign investors not allowed to repatriate profits, falling exports. No Mr. Shabbar Zaidi! Rupee strengthening was artificial.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hydro Oct 18, 2023 01:37pm
Ye dollar koi Arshad Shareef thori hai agencies jab chahen gi marwa dengi
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 18, 2023 01:45pm
The SLUMP has begin. The shorting mafia has started to sell.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hamza Oct 18, 2023 02:16pm
The Technical Indicators shot buy signals - treat it artificial or opportunity call for traders ! The bounce was predicted. RSI on daily TF was under 20/oversold since 12th Oct. Lets see how high the bounce goes - and whether the USDPKR really is bearish And that will establish whether the down-trend was artificial/manipulation or this bounce is.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

