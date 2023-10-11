BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
KSE-100 extends gains amid talk of gas tariff hike

BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2023 07:37pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index extended gains for the eighth straight session on Wednesday, adding another 334 points during the day amid talks of a significant hike in gas tariff.

The KSE-100 carried forward the bullish momentum, hitting an intra-day high of 48,516.64.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 48,474.54, up by 334.26 points or 0.69%.

“The day’s gain can be attributed to investors’ buying interest in energy stocks on expectation of the gas tariff hike, which may be announced in the ongoing week,” brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

During the day, power, E&P and fertiliser sectors contributed positively to the index where HUBC, FFC, ENGRO, PPL & EFERT added 199 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, TRG, CHCC and BAHL witnessed some profit taking as they lost 24 points collectively, the brokerage house said.

It was the eighth consecutive positive close for the KSE-100 Index.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 had gained 418.48 points to close above 48,000 after seven weeks.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its grip against the US dollar, as it gained another 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the rupee settled at 279.51 after an increase of Re1 in the inter-bank market.

This was the rupee’s 25th successive appreciation against the greenback.

Volumes on the all-share index increased to 396.45 million from 350.06 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares was recorded at Rs10.53 billion from Rs10.76 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 145.1 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 18.1 million shares and Unity Foods Ltd with 15.9 million shares.

Shares of 364 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 195 registered an increase, 143 recorded a fall, and 26 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks kse-100 PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

