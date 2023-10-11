Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained its grip against the US dollar, as it gained another 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. This is the rupee’s 25th successive appreciation against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 279.51 after an increase of Re1 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.41% to settle at 280.51.

This is one of the longest appreciation runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

Globally, the US dollar dipped broadly on Wednesday, tracking a slide in US Treasury yields weighed down by dovish Federal Reserve comments, as traders looked to the central bank’s policy meeting minutes out later in the day for clues on its interest rate outlook.

A slew of Fed officials have signalled in recent days that the U.S. central bank may not need to tighten monetary policy much further than initially thought.

The comments pushed the greenback to a two-week trough against a basket of currencies in the previous session, with the dollar index languishing near that level in early Asia trade. It last stood at 105.66.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday, as fears of disruption to supplies due to conflict in the Middle East receded, at least for the time being.

Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.56%, to $87.16 a barrel by 1002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 55 cents, or 0.64%, to $85.42.