BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
DGKC 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.68%)
FABL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
HUBC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (8.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIOC 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
PPL 75.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.03%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.4%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.26%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.91%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.01%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By 30.3 (0.62%)
BR30 17,331 Increased By 138 (0.8%)
KSE100 48,407 Increased By 266.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,760 Increased By 110.6 (0.66%)
Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2023 11:58am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its winning momentum against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday, a gain that comes in tandem with the local currency’s improvement in the inter-bank.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 279 for selling and 276 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the currency had closed at 280 for selling and 277 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). The rate is once again below the one in the inter-bank market.

The ongoing appreciation comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ramped up efforts to clip the wings of the high-flying dollar and announced a list of “structural reforms” last month, targeting the Exchange Companies (ECs).

Amid these measures, seven banks to date have announced that they will establish an Exchange Company (EC) as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Apart from the central bank measures, the caretaker setup also announced taking administrative steps to tighten the screws around smuggling and hoarding of currency and as a result, countrywide raids were reported with dozens of illegal currency exchanges barred from running operations and foreign currency worth millions confiscated.

The SBP also suspended the authorisation of four exchange companies in the month of September alone.

