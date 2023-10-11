BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 11, 2023

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.39% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.43, an increase of Rs1.08, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.41% to settle at 280.51.

This is one of the longest appreciations runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

Globally, the US dollar dipped broadly on Wednesday, tracking a slide in U.S. Treasury yields weighed down by dovish Federal Reserve comments, as traders looked to the central bank’s policy meeting minutes out later in the day for clues on its interest rate outlook.

A slew of Fed officials have signalled in recent days that the U.S. central bank may not need to tighten monetary policy much further than initially thought.

The comments pushed the greenback to a two-week trough against a basket of currencies in the previous session, with the dollar index languishing near that level in early Asia trade. It last stood at 105.66.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Wednesday as investors grappled with the prospect of supply disruptions due to the Middle East turmoil.

Israel produces very little crude oil, but markets are worried that the conflict could escalate and hurt Middle East supply, worsening an expected deficit for the rest of the year.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Mustafa Oct 11, 2023 11:13am
It will balance between 260-270 .. .hope that new government will keep doing the same as this government is doing ... PTI and PDM should learn from current government
Recommended (0)
Observer Oct 11, 2023 11:28am
@Mustafa - with all due respect, new government has little to do with this. It is the result of crackdown on hoarders and smugglers. Had this step been taken 6 months ago, we wouldn't be in this situation in the first place.
Recommended (0)
Azeem Akhtar Oct 11, 2023 11:58am
A lot more is still required to be done. The Rupee is creeping upward with snail speed. The main thing to make the Rupee strong is the industrial growth and exports.
Recommended (0)

