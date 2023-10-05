BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.72%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.19%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (12.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.13%)
OGDC 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By 53.1 (1.12%)
BR30 17,002 Increased By 153.8 (0.91%)
KSE100 47,468 Increased By 388.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 16,468 Increased By 123.2 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 11:46am

KARACHI: Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider, backed by YCombinator, is looking into acquiring BlueEx the only listed express courier logistics company in Pakistan, it told Reuters on Thursday.

Venture funding in Pakistan plummeted to $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2023, dropping 87.7% year-on-year from the $55 million during the corresponding period in the previous year, after a global funding crunch and troubling macroeconomic and political circumstances in the South Asian nation.

“We are carving out and acquiring the e-commerce logistics business which currently operates under the brand name BlueEx. This is not an acquisition of Universal Network System Limited as a whole,” said Salman Allana, founder and CEO of Rider.

If the transaction goes through, this will be the first acquisition of a listed company by a startup, and the first major acquisition of a company listed on Pakistan’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The GEM Board is a listing platform created to facilitate growth enterprises, whether small, medium or Greenfield businesses, for their capital raising needs.

While Rider has not disclosed the transaction value, it claims the acquisition will make Rider the third largest player in the ecommerce logistics space.

Startups crucial to keeping economy on investors’ radar: Paismo co-founder Rebecka Zavaleta

“That already puts us ahead of certain legacy players. Our contenders in the top three are legacy businesses who have maintained their lead through nationwide services,” he added.

Allana said the acquisition will enable the startup to reach its goal of delivering one million monthly orders for over 3,000 merchants across 700 delivery locations; adding that the acquisition would allow Rider to make the best use of BlueEx’s strong presence in the small and medium sized business segment.

Rider has raised $5.4 million in funding to date from international and local investors including YCombinator, Global Founders Capital, Flexport Fund, i2i Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Soma Capital, Rebel Fund, TPL e-Ventures and more.

Also read:

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ecommerce Startups startups in Pakistan startup startup sector Pakistan startup Rider Pakistan startup sector logistics BlueEx

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

First review under SBA becomes due: Ministries spurred into action

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Read more stories