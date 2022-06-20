ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan’s logistics startup Rider says it has raised $3.1mn

  • Karachi-based startup announces raising funds in round led by YCombinator and new investors including i2i Ventures, Flexport, Soma Capital, and Rebel Fund
Ali Ahmed 20 Jun, 2022

Pakistan’s logistics startup Rider on Monday announced that it has raised $3.1 million in a funding round led by various investors, taking the combined funding raised since September 2021 to $5.4 million.

The funding round was led by YCombinator and new investors including i2i Ventures, Flexport, Soma Capital, and Rebel Fund. The round also included existing investors such as Global Founders Capital, Fatima Gobi Ventures (FGV), and TPL E-ventures along with the notable angel investor; Arash Ferdowsi (Co-Founder Dropbox), the company informed in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by Salman Allana, previously head of strategy and business development at UPS Pakistan and assistant vice president at Citibank, the Karachi-based B2B2C company announced last year that it has raised $2.3 million in a pre-seed round.

Since then, the company says that its monthly revenues have grown by 110% and their customer base has doubled to 650 online sellers. "Rider has now successfully completed the delivery of over 3 million parcels across 60 cities in Pakistan," it said in the statement.

"Rider has been building a network of sorting hubs, urban delivery centers, and a digitised fleet, offering online sellers in Pakistan a next-day ‘Amazon-like’ delivery service. The Rider platform offers route optimization for delivery agents, live tracking and scheduling for buyers, and a highly digitized warehousing function for sellers," the statement added.

Allana said Rider was launched because traditional courier companies in Pakistan were not set up to serve the e-commerce market and "were failing to capture the online buying trend".

“Rider has plans to enhance the e-commerce marketplace in Pakistan with solutions and infrastructure beyond logistics,” he said.

Pakistan’s startup sector witnessed its best year in 2021, as 81 deals worth $350 million were announced. The amount raised was more than 5x of what was raised in 2020 i.e. $65 million.

In 2022, the startup sector has continued its momentum despite various hiccups. During the first quarter, startups raised a substantial $163 million, according to a Deal Flow Tracker by Invest2Innovate.

Last week, Dastgyr, a Pakistan-based B2B e-commerce marketplace platform, raised $37mn in a Series A investment round led by Veon Ventures.

However, things have been bumpy as well recently: Swvl announced it is suspending its intra-city services “in light of the global economic downturn” and Airlift said it's slashing its global headcount by 31%. Logistics startup Truck It In also announced layoffs.

Pakistan Startups startup Pakistan Startups Dastgyr Rider funding round

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s logistics startup Rider says it has raised $3.1mn

No respite as rupee closes at 209.96 against the US dollar

KSE-100 drops 0.86% amid profit-taking at PSX

Balochistan govt postpones budget announcement at the last minute

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

President Alvi refuses to sign National Accountability (Amendment) Bill

Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

Crypto industry fears contagion as bitcoin slips under $20,000

China's oil imports from Russia jump 55% on-year: customs

Read more stories