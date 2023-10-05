PARTLY FACETIOUS: Musharraf wore two hats

“Who would you twin him with?” “Him as in?” “The Chief Justice?” “I would twin the former chief justice Bandial with Musharraf and…”

“Hey that’s so inappropriate. Musharraf was a dictator and…and…he wore two hats. Bandial only ever wore one hat…..”

“Well the twinning I was referring to between the two was the fact that both men were diehard ideologues.”

“Ideologues as in jealously guarding the powers of the office they occupied?”

“Why not I say but I was referring not to the has-beens but to those who remain relevant to this day. Any guesses?”

“Nah I don’t want to play this game.”

“I am going to tell you in any case – Zardari sahib and the current Chief Justice.”

“Dear me, you may be summoned for contempt of court.”

“Hey listen and then warn me. Zardari sahib voluntarily gave up the powers of the presidency when he occupied that office and the incumbent chief justice appears to be moving towards giving up the suo motu powers of the chief justice that Bandial so jealously guarded.”

“Speaking of Zardari sahib what does he have in common with the The Man Who Must Remain Nameless?”

“They are both politicians though I reckon that’s where the comparison ends. Zardari sahib owes his political power to his deceased wife while The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Lost his power due to the advice of his third Wife?”

“Oh shush, that’s the Khanzadehs narrative and that may not be correct but no that’s not what I meant when I said the two have something in common.”

“Zardari sahib has all the second tier members, defined as anyone without Bhutto-Zardari as their last name, completely loyal to him while as you know there are rumours that…”

“Yes I know but that’s not the twinning I was referring to. The two were known to play the field so to speak.”

“Haven’t heard any update on that claim recently.”

“I heard from a very good source that the deceased Benazir Bhutto was more relaxed with Zardari sahib in jail like The Third Wife these days…”

“Don’t get personal. The Third Wife wants her husband to be allowed food from home because she fears he may be poisoned.”

“Poison is the preferred mode of murder of women not men and I reckon there are no women in jail. My source also told me that magic incantations on food can be…”

“Oh shush.”

