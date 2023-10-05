KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.546 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,167.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.909 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.477 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.729 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.439 billion), Silver (PKR 1.273 billion), Platinum (PKR 695.656 million), DJ (PKR 259.294 million), Natural Gas (PKR 186.991 million), SP 500 (PKR 147.385 million), Palladium (PKR 135.293 million), Japan Equity (PKR 114.880 million), Copper (PKR 97.444 million) and Brent (PKR 80.300 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 53 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 66.462 were traded

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023