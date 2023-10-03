BAFL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2023 12:59pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the open-market on Tuesday as the gap with the inter-bank market continued to stay narrow and within the prescribed limit assigned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to say the rupee was quoted at 286 for selling and 283 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Monday, the currency had closed at 286.5 and 283.5, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank, the local currency was hovering at the 285 level against the greenback.

The increase, criticised by some as unsustainable since it comes on the back of administrative measures, is also seen as a positive as it curbs ‘speculation’ in the currency market. It also means the gap between the inter-bank and open markets has narrowed to negligible levels, meeting the structural benchmark set by the IMF.

The development comes at an apt time for Pakistan which is set to enter the next review of its Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF.

Meanwhile, the caretaker setup continued to tighten the screws of currency smugglers and hoarders.

On Monday, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered 168 cases against Hawala, Hundi and recovered Rs658.470 million during September.

He said in the ongoing smuggling crackdown, a total of 1,095 litres of petroleum products worth Rs126 million have been seized as well.

Comments

Tulukan Mairandi Oct 03, 2023 02:57pm
The shorting underbelly establishment mafia are not done yet. The higher the rise, the more fatal the fall
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

