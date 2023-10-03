BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:37am

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.39% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 285.65, an increase of Rs1.11, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.34% to settle at 286.76.

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 31.4% on a year-on-year basis in September, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday, significantly higher than the reading in August when it stood at 27.4%. On a month-on-month basis, it was up 2%.

“The strengthening of PKR against US dollar is expected to play a mitigating role, offering some relief from inflationary pressures,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report.

Pakistan’s trade deficit also narrowed, largely due to import compression, as pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves reduced to some extent.

Globally, the US dollar held on to fresh highs on Tuesday, pushing the yen down closer to an intervention zone, after strong US economic data bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

US manufacturing took a step further towards recovery in September as production picked up and employment rebounded, according to a survey on Monday that also showed prices paid for inputs by factories falling considerably.

The dollar also got a boost from rising US Treasury yields as the upbeat economic news underpinned the higher-for-longer Fed rates views, while the last-minute deal that averted a government shutdown reduced demand for US debt.

The dollar index rose around 0.5% to 107.06, at one point hitting as high as 107.12, its highest since November 2022.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped 1% in early Asian trade on Tuesday, after falling to a three-week low in the previous session, on a stronger U.S. dollar, rising U.S. bond yields and mixed supply signals.

This is an intra-day update

