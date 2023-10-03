BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.89%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,680 Increased By 6.4 (0.14%)
BR30 16,691 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,690 Increased By 62.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 10.3 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

  • State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says Pakistanis have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks, remarks that come after multiple blasts on Friday last week
BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2023 09:35am

The United States has said Pakistan has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks, adding it will continue to work with Islamabad to ensure Washington can better assist the country’s effort to counter all forms of violent extremism.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks while answering a question regarding the terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan last week.

The spokesperson extended deepest sympathies for those killed and injured in the attacks.

International community condemns terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

“The Pakistanis have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. They deserve to practice their faith without fear. We of course offer condolences to families who lost loved ones and a speedy recovery to those who are injured,” Miller replied.

Regarding statements from Biden administration officials that the US will keep its capability to target terrorists in Afghanistan, Miller replied that Washington cooperates with Pakistan in a range of multilateral fora on issues including terrorist designations and global strategies to defeat terrorist groups.

“Earlier this year we held a high-level counterterrorism dialogue to discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and to work on strategies to cooperate in areas such as border security, terrorist financing – and we will continue to work with Pakistan to ensure that we can better assist Pakistan’s effort to counter all forms of violent extremism.”

Terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

Last week on Friday, at least 53 people, including a police officer, lost their lives and several got injured in a massive “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Mastung.

The explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

“The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters after the attack, adding that the blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Moreover, two more blasts killed at least five people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area the same day.

The incident took place during the Friday prayers sermon in a mosque, with a capacity of 70 to 80 people, near a police station.

A portion of the mosque collapsed after the twin blasts. Many got trapped under the rubble.

Powerful explosions occurred as the second sermon began, causing damage to a part of the mosque and the roof, the police said.

Pakistan United States terrorism

Comments

1000 characters

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

Read more stories