Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

The United States has said Pakistan has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks, adding it will continue to work with Islamabad to ensure Washington can better assist the country’s effort to counter all forms of violent extremism.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks while answering a question regarding the terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan last week.

The spokesperson extended deepest sympathies for those killed and injured in the attacks.

International community condemns terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

“The Pakistanis have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. They deserve to practice their faith without fear. We of course offer condolences to families who lost loved ones and a speedy recovery to those who are injured,” Miller replied.

Regarding statements from Biden administration officials that the US will keep its capability to target terrorists in Afghanistan, Miller replied that Washington cooperates with Pakistan in a range of multilateral fora on issues including terrorist designations and global strategies to defeat terrorist groups.

“Earlier this year we held a high-level counterterrorism dialogue to discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and to work on strategies to cooperate in areas such as border security, terrorist financing – and we will continue to work with Pakistan to ensure that we can better assist Pakistan’s effort to counter all forms of violent extremism.”

Terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

Last week on Friday, at least 53 people, including a police officer, lost their lives and several got injured in a massive “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Mastung.

The explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

“The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters after the attack, adding that the blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Moreover, two more blasts killed at least five people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area the same day.

The incident took place during the Friday prayers sermon in a mosque, with a capacity of 70 to 80 people, near a police station.

A portion of the mosque collapsed after the twin blasts. Many got trapped under the rubble.

Powerful explosions occurred as the second sermon began, causing damage to a part of the mosque and the roof, the police said.