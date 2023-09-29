BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan

At least 53 dead, several injured as 'suicide blast' jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

  • Attack takes place near Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published September 29, 2023
Volunteers carry a blast victim on a stretcher at a hospital in Quetta on September 29, 2023, after a suicide bombing in Mastung district. At least 25 people were killed and dozens more wounded on September 29 by a suicide bomber targeting a procession marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. Photo AFP
Volunteers carry a blast victim on a stretcher at a hospital in Quetta on September 29, 2023, after a suicide bombing in Mastung district. At least 25 people were killed and dozens more wounded on September 29 by a suicide bomber targeting a procession marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. Photo AFP

At least 53 people, including a police officer, lost their lives and several got injured in a massive "suicide attack" in Balochistan's Mastung area on Friday, health officials and police said.

The police cordoned off the area after the explosion.

The deceased and injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. An emergency was also imposed in the hospitals.

Some injured were also shifted to Quetta hospitals.

The explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Mastung Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is also among the dead.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far, which comes amid a surge in attacks claimed by militant groups in the west of the country, raising the stakes for security forces ahead of national elections scheduled for January next year.

"The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police," Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters, adding that blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly denounced the explosion in Mastung.

In their separate statements, they expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of people in the incident, and also commiserated with the bereaved families.

They directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government is "determined to root out terrorism from the country".

Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfraz Bugti condemned the "heinous attack" in Mastung.

"Attacking innocent people during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession is a terrible act. We'll use all resources for rescue and relief operations, ensuring best medical care for the injured. We're committed to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists," he said.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai also condemned the attack, saying all LEAs, PDMA force and ambulances had reached the scene.

"Martyrs numbers are rising unfortunately. Emergency imposed in Quetta Hospitals," he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Achakzai said his will give the latest update on the incident in a press conference.

He announced a three-day mourning period across the province in light of today's tragic incident in Mastung, and to express solidarity with the affected families.

National flags will fly at half-mast on government buildings for next three days, the minister informed.

He also made an appeal for blood donations for the injured ones.

Condolences from different political parties

Comments

Parvez Sep 29, 2023 12:02pm
American desperately at work both from inside and from outside....... putting a stop to BRI of China ( called CPEC in Pakistan )......but having faith in those who have taken an oath to defend Pakistan, I am sure this attempt will fail.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Sep 29, 2023 12:17pm
Apparently TTP and BLA have now teamed up. And what better way to celebrate than to blow up on the birthday of the messiah of peace. RIP to the victims. Establishment missing - making money
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Sep 29, 2023 03:23pm
These nefarious swine are destroying lives at will, we are only delaying the much-needed action for unknown reasons. We must do what every nation does and believes in ''all is fair in love and war'', apologists can wait for their opines later.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Sep 29, 2023 05:54pm
@Parvez, i.would also add that india and Isreal are also behind sabatoging CPEC. They don't want to see us succeed. But why is Iron brother not challenge them. Why is China an equal partner quite and not blaming America. China never comes to support our accucations
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani1 Sep 29, 2023 06:10pm
An extremely sad event. While our security forces have earned handsomely and have had lots of power since independence, they are unable to provide security to the common person.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Sep 29, 2023 06:20pm
We are unable to protect ourselves how will we protect Kashmiris.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad kamran Anwar Sep 29, 2023 06:42pm
SBP is Running Great Business Banking Sectors .Muhammad kamran Anwar Lahore Pakistan cnic 35201-0304041-1.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mairaj Haider Sep 29, 2023 06:46pm
@Parvez, yes, USA is that obsessed with Pakistan, a country whose economy is literally the size of the smallest state in the union. Pakistanis are cowards, at the end, and blame everyone but themselves. I sometimes wish my family stayed back in india.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Sep 29, 2023 07:12pm
@Mairaj Haider, Your response is simplistic and rather naive.....please read a bit more, especially independent articles and books......and don't rely on our main stream media.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Sep 29, 2023 07:32pm
@Mairaj Haider, USA wants to keep us down so we don't become powerful
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Sep 29, 2023 07:39pm
If only Munir and his followers would stop spending energy and resources on harassing innocent Pakistani citizens and focus on the real culprits, such tragedies can be minimized.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Sep 29, 2023 07:45pm
I see a lot of comments blaming USA, India, Israel, etc. Fact of the matter is, outsiders can only do us harm when our own house is weak, not united, and corrupt. We let outsiders do it and hence they do it! Our politicians (except the one in jail these days) are corrupt and unpatriotic, same is the case with army elite. They all can be bought and sold, and thats what they have been doing. Selling Pakistan's sovereignty and the future of our young generation. Remember, if our own house is weak, outsiders do and will take advantage. There is a reason why Quaid said UNITY before faith and discipline!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KhanRA Sep 29, 2023 08:22pm
@Parvez, this was an attack on a religious procession by extremists, not an attack on Chinese. America isn’t Pakistans enemy. If there is anything that can make Pakistani not go bankrupt, US will support it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KhanRA Sep 29, 2023 08:24pm
@TimetoMoVVeOn, America supports Pakistani economically. It wants a prosperous Pakistan so that its tax payers don’t have to keep bailing Pakistan out via IMF. And it wants a prosperous Pakistan so the country doesn’t fall to extremists. It would not launch suicide attacks against Pakistan. And US don’t need to keep Pakistan weak, we are doing that ourselves.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tigrs Sep 29, 2023 09:57pm
Where are dollarized guardians of country?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

