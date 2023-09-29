Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

Few hours after Mastung incident, two more blast killed at least five people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to initial reports, the incident took place during the Friday prayers sermon in mosque, with a capacity of 70 to 80 people, near a police station.

A portion of the mosque, collapsed after the twin blasts. Many got trapped under the rubble.

Powerful explosions occurred as the second sermon began, causing damage to a part of the mosque and the roof, the police said.

The bodies of 5 individuals have been retrieved, reports say, while multiple individuals are trapped under the debris, and rescue operations are underway to extricate them.

After the explosions, security forces cordoned off the area, and emergency measures were implemented at the Hangou District Hospital.

Officials stated that upon reaching the mosque, an assailant was killed in an exchange of fire with the police, while another entered the second mosque and set off explosions one after another.

The gunfire from the assailant resulted in two officers getting injured.