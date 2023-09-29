BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

  • The incident took place during Friday prayers sermon
BR Web Desk Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 05:07pm

Few hours after Mastung incident, two more blast killed at least five people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to initial reports, the incident took place during the Friday prayers sermon in mosque, with a capacity of 70 to 80 people, near a police station.

A portion of the mosque, collapsed after the twin blasts. Many got trapped under the rubble.

Powerful explosions occurred as the second sermon began, causing damage to a part of the mosque and the roof, the police said.

The bodies of 5 individuals have been retrieved, reports say, while multiple individuals are trapped under the debris, and rescue operations are underway to extricate them.

After the explosions, security forces cordoned off the area, and emergency measures were implemented at the Hangou District Hospital.

Officials stated that upon reaching the mosque, an assailant was killed in an exchange of fire with the police, while another entered the second mosque and set off explosions one after another.

The gunfire from the assailant resulted in two officers getting injured.

hangu blast in KP

Comments

1000 characters

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Read more stories