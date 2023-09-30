BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
International community condemns terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

  • Extends support to Pakistan after blasts kill scores of people in both provinces
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2023 Updated September 30, 2023 01:44pm

The international community has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu, and also extended their support for Pakistan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller shared Washington’s condemnation of the suicide attacks in the two provinces.

“Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear. Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones,” Miller wrote.

The US Embassy in Islamabad also condemned the attacks, saying that Pakistani people deserve to gather and celebrate their faith without the fear of terror attacks.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of these vicious attacks.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attacks.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, read the statement.

The statement also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm position calling for the rejection of violence and terrorism wherever it occurs.

Meanwhile, Algeria, Turkiye, Iranian and Iraq have also condemned the attacks.

On Friday, at least 53 people, including a police officer, lost their lives and several got injured in a massive “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Mastung.

The explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

“The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters, adding that blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Moreover, two more blasts killed at least five people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area on Friday.

The incident took place during the Friday prayers sermon in a mosque, with a capacity of 70 to 80 people, near a police station.

A portion of the mosque collapsed after the twin blasts. Many got trapped under the rubble.

Powerful explosions occurred as the second sermon began, causing damage to a part of the mosque and the roof, the police said.

Parvez Sep 30, 2023 12:43pm
Have it done by your proxies.....and then condemn what's done. It's an old story needs to be changed.
