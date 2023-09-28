BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Sep 28, 2023
Markets

KSE-100 loses 132 points as investors await fresh triggers

BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 08:18pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower on Thursday, dented by weakening confidence of investors amid lack of positive triggers.

The KSE-100 started slightly positive, hitting an intra-day high of 46,469.60. However, profit-taking erased the gains and pushed the index into negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 46,232.59, down by 132.45 points or 0.29%.

“Dull session was observed at the exchange as the index traded sideways with low volume,” brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

Top contribution to the index came from HUBC, LUCK, HINOON, NATF and COLG, as they cumulatively added 53 points to the index, according to the brokerage house.

On the flip side POL, SYS, OGDC, TRG and MEBL lost value to weigh down on the index by -338 points., it added.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had closed slightly higher after witnessing a lacklustre session, as trading at the index remained in narrow range throughout the day.

However, on month-on-month basis, the KSE-100 managed to gain 2.74%, mainly on an action against smuggling and hoarding with support of the Army, announcement of election week by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the central bank’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged, Topline Securities said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, gaining 0.35% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. This was the rupee’s 17th successive increase against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index inched up to 177.6 million from 177.5 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares marginally also slightly increase to Rs6.932 billion from Rs6.928 billion in the previous session.

Oil & Gas Dev. remained the volume leader with 11 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 9.63 million shares and Agritech Limited with 9.56 million shares.

Shares of 327 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 122 registered an increase, 183 recorded a fall, and 22 remained unchanged.

