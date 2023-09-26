BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.51%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HBL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.2%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 29.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
OGDC 96.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
PIOC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.67%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
UNITY 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees 15th successive session of appreciation, closes below 290 against US dollar

  • Local currency has gained 6% since it hit record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on Sept 5
Recorder Report Published September 26, 2023 Updated September 26, 2023 04:57pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. This is the rupee’s 15th successive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 289.8 after an increase of Rs1.06 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.31% to settle at 290.86.

The rupee has maintained its upward trajectory in recent days and recovered over 6% since hitting a record low of 307.1 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on September 5.

Internationally, the US dollar stood by 10-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, supported by US bond yields scaling 16-year peaks, while the yen tiptoed deeper into the intervention danger zone.

A combination of resilient economic data, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing has the 10-year Treasury yield up more than 45 basis points in September to top 4.5% for the first time since 2007.

Rates markets are priced for an almost 40% risk of another Fed hike this year, against slimmer chances for another rise in Europe, and the difference has helped prop up a dollar many had bet would swiftly fall once short-term rates peaked.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday amid concerns that fuel demand will be crimped by major central banks holding interest rates higher for longer, even with supply expected to be tight.

Oil prices interbank market Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index dollar to pkr interbank Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
ALI Sep 26, 2023 11:27am
Dont know either companies are getting US$ freely from open market in these rates for their import payments and L/C's or not ? If not, then how business activities will flourish, fully functional or restore at boom, AND when restore then how much impact will come on US$ again and then what will be inter bank and open market exchange rate ????
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Krishna Bahadur gurmachhan Sep 26, 2023 12:13pm
Everything is good
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Asad Sep 26, 2023 05:01pm
The ones who earned have earned... the ones who are meant to be looted will keep getting looted.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee sees 15th successive session of appreciation, closes below 290 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

PML-N assails interim interior minister for remarks on Nawaz’s arrest upon return

Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan: Babar Azam

Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

Turkiye lira weakens to new record low vs dollar

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills’ profit sees massive decline in FY23

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Read more stories