National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Dr. Arif Alvi President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

TEXT: I extend my sincere congratulations to all newspaper readers and the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on the occasion of ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’. Reading newspapers has a greater educative value as they provide us knowledge and information about the social, economic, and political issues as well as sports, culture and entertainment. They educate the readers about the developments taking place in the national and international arena and broaden the mental horizon of the readers. Besides, newspapers play important role in shaping public opinion and influencing and guiding the decision-makers by providing their input and insight.

It is an established fact that newspapers are effective means of communication and can change perceptions and opinions of the society. So, they should play their role in reformation of society by bringing positive changes and behavioral improvement. The world is facing multiple economic and social challenges, including health issues and the scourge of fake news. In order to address these challenges, newspapers need to educate the readers and raise awareness among them about the social issues such as the growing population, women’s rights of inheritance and their socio-economic empowerment, apart from guiding the people about breast cancer and mental health and disability issues. Additionally, the society is facing the dilemma of moral and ethical degradation and it is the responsibility of all means of communication to promote good values, tolerance, mutual respect, brotherhood and unity among the people.

In today’s world, fake news is the greatest challenge being faced by the world and it requires the collective efforts of all segments of the society, including media, scholars, writers and religious leaders to discourage the menace of fake news. Furthermore, the journalistic ethics demands to avoid biased reporting and publish news stories with truthfulness, accuracy and impartiality. We must preserve this important source of information that keeps us informed about the important events and developments taking place across the globe.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for their commitment to celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day. I am confident that this initiative will significantly contribute to nurturing the habit of reading among our people, empowering them with the knowledge and insight to make informed decisions for a better future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr. Arif Alvi National Newspaper Readership Day

