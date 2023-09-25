BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2023 Updated September 25, 2023 06:52pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed slightly lower on Monday, after range-bound trading during the day amid lack of positive triggers.

The KSE-100 started positive, hitting an intra-day high of 46,590.26. However, profit-taking erased the gains and pushed the index into negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 46,393.68, down by 27.47 or 0.06%.

“At the start of the week, Pakistani equities kicked off on a positive note but failed to keep up the pace,” brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

On Friday, the KSE-100 had witnessed a positive session as it added 219 points on some level of clarity on the political front after the electoral watchdog announced election week.

On Monday, major positive contribution to the index came from, ILP, LUCK, PSEL, OGDC and TRG as they cumulatively contributed 78 points to the index. Whereas, MTL, HBL & SYS lost value to weigh down on the index by -99 points, the brokerage house said.

Another brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said the equity market witnessed range-bound activity on Monday.

Last week, the KSE-100 eked out 1.5% week-on-week gains, mainly on appreciation of the rupee against the dollar and Election Commission of Pakistan’s statement that general elections will be held by end of January 2024.

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory for the 14th successive session against the US dollar, gaining another 0.31% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the rupee settled at 290.86 after an increase of Re0.9 in the inter-bank market.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 195.67 million from 172.89 million on Friday.

The value of shares decreased to Rs5.53 billion from Rs6.27 billion in the previous session.

P.I.A.C.(A) remained the volume leader with 29.65 million shares, followed by Pak Elektron with 20.63 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 8.98 million shares.

Shares of 326 companies were traded on Monday, of which 168 registered an increase, 134 recorded a fall, and 24 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns with ICC over Indian visa delay

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Read more stories