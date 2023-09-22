BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
KSE-100 extends gains as some political clarity fuels optimism

BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 07:41pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive session on Friday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index added another 219 points on some level of clarity on the political front after the electoral watchdog announced election week.

The KSE-100 largely traded in the positive zone during the session. At close, it settled at 46,421.15, up by 219.02 points or 0.47%.

On Thursday, after back to back dull sessions, the KSE-100 saw a brief rally towards the end of trading, as investors weighed an announcement by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that general elections in the country would take place in last week of January 2024.

During trading on Friday, major positive contribution to the index came from HUBC, PPL, FFC, DAWH and UNITY, as they cumulatively contributed 138 points. Whereas, SYS, ENGRO, MTL, NESTLE and TRG lost value to weigh down on the index by -60 points, brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

On week-on-week basis, the KSE-100 gained 1.5%.

“This recovery in market can be attributed to appreciation of rupee against US dollar, Election Commission of Pakistan’s statement that general elections will be held by end of January 2024, and partly to statement by Barrick Gold Corp CEO were he highlighted newfound interest by multinational mining firms to develop $7 billion Reko Diq gold and copper mine in Balochistan,” the brokerage house said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum for the 13th consecutive session against the US dollar, gaining another 0.35% in the inter-bank market on Friday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 291.76 after an increase of Rs1.02 in the inter-bank market.

Volume on the all-share index increased marginally to 172.9 million from 172.1 million on Thursday.

The value of shares rose to Rs6.27 billion from Rs5.345 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 10.56 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 10.06 million shares and Unity Foods Ltd with 9.13 million shares.

Shares of 323 companies were traded on Friday, of which 197 registered an increase, 99 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.

