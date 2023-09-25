BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
CNERGY 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
DGKC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.36%)
HBL 94.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
MLCF 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
OGDC 96.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.07%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PPL 74.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PRL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.29%)
UNITY 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financial stocks. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

  • The CSE All Share index settled down 0.36% at 11,216.50.

  • Senkadagala Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 13.36% and 1.08%, respectively.

  • Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 22.8million shares from 33.1 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • The equity market’s turnover fell to 550 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.70 million) from 1.11 billion rupees in the previous session, the data showed.

  • Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 25.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 537.5 million rupees, the data showed.

