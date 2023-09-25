Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials drag
BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.
The CSE All Share index settled down 0.36% at 11,216.50.
Senkadagala Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 13.36% and 1.08%, respectively.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 22.8million shares from 33.1 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data.
The equity market’s turnover fell to 550 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.70 million) from 1.11 billion rupees in the previous session, the data showed.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 25.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 537.5 million rupees, the data showed.
