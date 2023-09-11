BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 loses over 147 points amid rate hike concerns

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 06:53pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a negative session on Monday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed in red amid concerns of an expected rate hike in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting due this week.

The KSE-100 stared positive, hitting an intra-day high of 46,174.69. However, profit-taking curbed the gains and pushed the index into negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,865.73, down by 147.76 or 0.32%.

“Market sentiments was dull as investors remain cautious throughout the day,” brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its daily market report.

However, energy sector stocks remained in the limelight in anticipation of gas tariff hike announcement, it said.

Banks, fertiliser, and E&P sectors contributed negatively to the index as UBL, ENGRO, POL, MCB & HBL lost 148 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PPL, SNGP & PSEL gained 81 points due to some buying interest in them, according to the brokerage house.

On Friday, the stock market had witnessed a positive session, with the KSE-100 Index closing higher by over 250 points on the back of rupee’s recovery against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward trend against the US dollar, appreciating for the fourth successive session to settle at 301.16 in the inter-bank market on Monday.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 213.2 million from 149.57 million on Friday.

The value of shares rose to Rs8.195 billion from Rs5.551 billion in the previous session.

Bank Al-Falah remained the volume leader with 59.316 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 14.653 million shares and Pak Petroleum with 11.683 million shares.

Shares of 306 companies were traded on Monday, of which 114 registered an increase, 172 recorded a fall, and 20 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 loses over 147 points amid rate hike concerns

Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts play with Pakistan at 44/2 in 11 overs

FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

President Alvi, interim law minister meet again to discuss elections

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Read more stories