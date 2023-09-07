BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 edges down in range-bound trading

BR Web Desk Published 07 Sep, 2023 07:37pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a range-bound session on Thursday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed slightly lower by 50 points.

During the day, the KSE-100 swayed between positive and negative territories, ending the session in red amid lack of triggers.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,757.24, down by 50.34 points or 0.11%.

“Market sentiment was directionless on the back of yesterday’s T-bills auction where massive increase in (162bps in 3 months & 213bps in 1 year) cutoff yields have been witnessed, indicating an increase of 1-2% in interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy, scheduled on Sep 14,” stated brokerage house Topline Securities in its daily market report.

Bank, cement, and technology sectors contributed negatively to the index as LUCK, UBL, BAFL, BAHL & SYS lost 134 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, DAWH, PPL & PSO gained 99 points due to some buying interest in them, according to the brokerage house.

On Wednesday, the PSX had witnessed a positive session as a late-session buying spree on the back of rupee gaining ground in the open market pushed the benchmark KSE-100 Index higher by over 300 points.

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar to settle at 304.94 in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the rupee was up Rs2.04 or 0.67%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market also, the domestic currency maintained its upward trajectory against the dollar, as gap with the inter-bank rate narrowed further.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 177.1 million from 139.71 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares rose to Rs7.582 billion from Rs4.813 billion in the previous session.

Pak Petroleum remained the volume leader with 13.141 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 10.995 million shares and Kot Addu Power with 10.982 million shares.

Shares of 323 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 139 registered an increase, 162 recorded a fall, and 22 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 edges down in range-bound trading

Inter-bank market: rupee gains further, settles at 304.94 against US dollar

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

Pakistan, US discuss strengthening economic, trade ties

Brokerage house sees interest-rate hike of 150bps as inflation bites

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Gasport seeks country’s first spot LNG cargo in over a year

Read more stories