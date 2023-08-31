Open-market: US dollar hits 326 as rupee continues to weaken

The US dollar maintained its upward trajectory against the rupee in the open-market as well, and reached the 326 level during trading.

On Thursday, dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 326 for selling and 323 for buying purposes for customers in the open-market, up from Tuesday’s levels of 325 and 322.

The currency also remained under pressure against the greenback in the inter-bank market, and was hovering above the 305 level.

The rupee has remained under stress since the caretaker government took over just weeks ago after the departure of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government.

Talking to Business Recorder, Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), identified a number of factors leading to the renewed depreciation run of the local currency.

“Removal of import restrictions has created pressure of import payments, which was reflected in last month’s current account deficit figures,” she said.

“Secondly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition to maintain a currency gap of around 1.25% between the inter-bank and open-market is driving up rates in the latter, with elements of informal market playing its part as well.

“This is also keeping rates in both markets under pressure,” she added.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the IMF.

However, the expert noted that the IMF premium is widening for the last few sessions. “The lender needs to reconsider the premium condition, which is having repercussions in form of rupee freefall,” she said.

Tawfik expressed concern that remittance inflows, critical for the cash-starved economy, will also be at the lower end, as the widening gap is pushing people towards informal channels.