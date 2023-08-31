BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 305-306 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 11:11am

The Pakistani rupee continued to stay under pressure against the US dollar, depreciating 0.36% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:10am, the rupee was hovering at 305.55, a decrease of Re1.10, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at the then-record low of 304.45 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla that the caretaker government does not have the fiscal space for subsidies but added that the proposal was under consideration to withdraw electricity to privileged ones.

The Senate committee expressed concerns over the growing exchange rate fluctuations, unprecedented electricity cost, and 22 per cent interest rate that are making it challenging for current businesses to survive and thrive.

Globally, the US dollar was squeezed ahead of consumption, inflation and jobs data that could add to evidence of a softening economy.

US payrolls data is due on Friday, and the dollar has been under pressure as second-tier figures this week such as job openings and private payrolls have pointed to softness.

Overnight the Commerce Department revised down second-quarter growth to 2.1% from an estimate of 2.4%.

The dollar index, while still up more than 1% for August, has fallen 1% for the week so far as traders reckon U.S. interest rates may have stopped rising - even if they stay high.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday after data showed a drop in China’s manufacturing activity, with investors also eyeing a U.S. personal consumption expenditure report due later in the day.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 31, 2023 11:11am
Gonna keep slumping
Zubair Hameed Aug 31, 2023 11:13am
Will this depreciation ever stop??
