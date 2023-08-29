BAFL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.1%)
BIPL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.53 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.04%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.68%)
FABL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.86%)
FFL 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
HUBC 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
MLCF 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.04%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PIOC 86.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.74%)
PPL 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.46%)
PRL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.31%)
SSGC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.9%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Copper gains after China’s move to support housing market

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 04:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Tuesday as funds cut bets on lower prices after top consumer China moved to boost its struggling housing and stock markets ahead of data from the manufacturing sector.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% at $8,428 a metric ton at 1031 GMT.

China halved the stamp duty on stock trading while the country’s stock exchanges have cut margin requirements.

For the housing market, China’s central bank announced guidance on relaxing residential housing loan rules in an effort to boost loan applications and house purchases.

“These measures are supporting risk appetite,” said Alastair Munro, base metals strategist at Marex, pointing to cuts to short copper positions by commodity trading advisors (CTAs).

Shanghai copper climbs on China’s latest move to support stock market

“Data risks come from China’s PMI and U.S. non-farm payrolls,” Munro added.

Industrial metals markets are awaiting surveys of purchasing managers (PMIs) in China’s manufacturing sector, a major driver of industrial metals demand, on Thursday and Friday. Expectations are for a fifth month of contraction.

In the United States, gross domestic product (GDP), inflation and non-farm payrolls data due later in the week is likely to yield clues to the U.S. interest rates and dollar direction, a short-term driver of industrial metal prices.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand, while a stronger dollar could dent demand. That relationship is used by funds to generate buy and sell signals from numerical trading models.

On the technical front, copper faces strong upside resistance at the 100-day moving average around $8,457.

Elsewhere, zinc prices climbed to a two-week high of $2,448 a ton on hopes for stronger demand from China’s construction sector as it enters a seasonally strong period.

Prices of the metal used to galvanise steel were last up 2.5% at $2,443 a ton.

Traders said that a rise in cancelled zinc warrants – metal earmarked for delivery - at nearly 20% compared with 2% last week was also supporting zinc prices.

In other metals, aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,169, lead was flat at $2,161, tin fell 1.4% to $25,130 and nickel was down 0.3% at $20,735.

