KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 28, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 312.00 315.00 UK POUND 396.00 400.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.00 84.80 AUD $ 202.00 206.00
UAE DIRHAM 86.80 87.70 CAD $ 232.00 235.00
EURO 339.60 343.00 CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
=========================================================================
