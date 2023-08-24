BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower after central bank keeps rates steady

  • CSE All Share index settled down 1.08% at 11,262.92
Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 05:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday after the central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept its key interest rates unchanged in a surprise move but announced caps on lending rates in some segments to ensure policy loosening done so far filters through to the economy. Analysts had expected a 100-basis-point reduction in rates.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.08% at 11,262.92, dragged by losses in financials stocks.

Sri Lanka shares end higher ahead of central bank’s monetary policy decision

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 74.8 million shares from 102 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.5 million) from 2.97 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 130.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.37 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower after central bank keeps rates steady

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Read more stories