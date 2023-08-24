BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.01%)
FABL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.63%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.25%)
OGDC 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.83%)
PPL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,826 Increased By 25.6 (0.53%)
BR30 17,121 Increased By 70.8 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,642 Increased By 223.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,953 Increased By 99.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

Recorder Report Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has summoned member operations, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), chief commissioners Corporate Tax Office and Regional Tax Office, Lahore to explain the reasons behind not taking measures to recover unchallenged huge tax demands from a China-based company for the tax years, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012.

It is reliably learnt that summons have been issued in a public interest complaint moved by a Lahore-based tax lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, against the FBR officers for their long meaningful silence to recover unchallenged tax demand runs into Rs632 million. The FTO had issued notice to the FBR officers to appear FTO Regional Office at Lahore on August 24, 2023.

Butt told this correspondent that the FBR has failed to initiate any action or take measures to recover unchallenged tax demands from China-based company on the basis of orders passed u/s 122(5A) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 read with (2022 PTD 1839) for the Tax Years 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Unchallenged income tax demands: FTO orders probe against FBR officials for delay in recovery

In this case, a Chinese company with principle activity of electrical installation, claimed huge illegal refunds. After conducting a post-refund audit for the tax years 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011, the director I&I Lahore also issued an investigation report to the CCIR, Lahore.

What sort of efforts have been made by “FBR-HQ, CRTO, CTO, RTO Lahore” for recovering huge legitimate unchallenged tax demand from Chinese companies as admitted/confessed by a senior IRS/BS-21 officer vide letter dated 19.12.2019.

Why legal proceedings under Section 122, 122(5A), 221 or 162 have not been initiated by the concerned wise tax employees posted at CRTO/CTO/RTO Lahore to recover the legitimate unchallenged tax demand for the tax year 2010? Why legal proceedings under Sections 182 and 205 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 have not been initiated by the concerned tax employees posted at CRTO/CTO/RTO Lahore to recover the legitimate unchallenged tax demand, the complainant added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR income tax FTO Income Tax Ordinance 2001 tax recovery China based company

Comments

1000 characters

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories