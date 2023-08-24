KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 309.00 312.00 UK POUND 393.00 398.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.50 83.30 AUD $ 199.00 204.00
UAE DIRHAM 85.00 85.80 CAD $ 227.00 232.00
EURO 335.50 339.50 CHINESE YUAN 43.50 45.50
=========================================================================
