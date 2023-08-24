BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         309.00    312.00   UK POUND            393.00   398.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        82.50     83.30   AUD $               199.00   204.00
UAE DIRHAM          85.00     85.80   CAD $               227.00   232.00
EURO               335.50    339.50   CHINESE YUAN         43.50    45.50
=========================================================================

