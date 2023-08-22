BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper extends gains on firmer Chinese demand, weak dollar

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Tuesday for the fourth session, buoyed by firm consumption data in China, more Chinese monetary support measures and a weaker dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.3% at $8,384.5 per metric ton at 1109 GMT.

“There is a short term uptick in the sentiment today,” said Dan Smith, head of research for Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“The latest copper consumption data in China shows that demand has surprisingly held up. Investors who were downbeat before are now reassessing the scenario.”

Chinese apparent demand of refined copper grew by around 9% in the first half of this year, even though the global market moved into surplus, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Monday.

Copper supported but Chinese demand concerns weigh

Apparent demand is derived from indicators from major copper sectors like cable plants, power grid and construction industries.

Metals markets were also boosted by continuing support measures by the Chinese authorities.

On Monday, China’s major state-owned banks were seen actively mopping up the offshore yuan and on Tuesday China’s yuan found respite as efforts by authorities to slow its decline gained some traction.

Copper’s correlation to the yuan has strengthened recently due to the focus of investors on China’s sluggish economic recovery.

Among other metals, lead prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) jumped to a more than 17-month high on Tuesday.

Thousands of tons of lead sold on the SHFE for delivery next month are expected to trigger a price surge as the current SHFE inventory is not enough to cover them and the physical market is tight.

Three-month LME rose 0.8% to $2,182 a ton.

A softer dollar index also made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $2,171 a ton, despite inflows that sent LME stocks climbing to a one-month peak.

Zinc advanced 1.6% to $2,355.5, tin gained 2% to $26,210 and nickel added 1.7% to $20,460.

Copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper extends gains on firmer Chinese demand, weak dollar

Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Read more stories