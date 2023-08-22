BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Aug 22, 2023
Civilian killed by Indian gunfire

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

MUZAFFARABAD: Police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday a civilian was shot dead by Indian forces along the Himalayan region’s disputed boundary, the second such incident since June despite a ceasefire accord.

Riaz Mughal, Superintendent of Police in Kotli region, said a 62-year-old man was hit by “unprovoked” Indian shooting while he was cutting grass near the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian army chief's claim on LoC ceasefire negotiation 'misleading': DG ISPR

The Indian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The LoC had seen intense cross-border firing for years before a ceasefire was reaffirmed by the two countries in 2021. Since then, such exchanges have become rare.

