Indian army chief's claim on LoC ceasefire negotiation 'misleading': DG ISPR

  • Says no side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness
BR Web Desk 04 Feb, 2022

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar rejected Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane's claim that the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire is holding because India came from a position of strength.

In a tweet on Friday, the DG ISPR said Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire only due to its concerns for the safety of the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC.

"No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness," the DG ISPR added.

Earlier, the Indian COAS had claimed that the ceasefire at the LoC continues to hold because India had “negotiated from a position of strength".

Last year, Pakistan and India, after reviewing the situation along the LOC and all other sectors, had agreed to re-enforce the ceasefire which went into effect from February 25, 2021.

Director-Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India had made hotline contact in the interest of achieving "mutually beneficial and sustainable peace", a statement by the ISPR had said.

FM Qureshi welcomes Pak-India ceasefire agreement

The ISPR further said that discussions on LoC and all sectors were held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence," the statement read.

India Kashmir ISPR Indian COAS

