BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -108.9 (-2.23%)
BR30 16,849 Decreased By -437.1 (-2.53%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 297.13 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.45% in inter-bank market, is nearing all-time historic low
Recoder Report Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 04:13pm

The Pakistan rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, as the currency depreciated 0.45% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the rupee settled at 297.13, a decrease of Rs1.35, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This is its weakest closing level since May 11, and also precariously near the all-time historic low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee saw a substantial depreciation of 2.5%, closing at 295.78 against the US dollar.

However, its fall meant the gap with open-market rates narrowed, which was earlier under scrutiny as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prescribed a 1.25% difference in its country report after the Stand-By Arrangement.

In the coming days, the rupee is expected to remain under pressure as foreign exchange inflows seemed to have dried up.

Experts cited the rupee decline to an increase in import payments, amid SBP’s decision to lift curbs on imports.

“Import payments have risen, while there has been some outflow in the form of dividends and repatriation to foreign companies,” Abdullah Umer, a market analyst, told Business Recorder.

The expert said the market also awaits a second wave of inflation amid hike in energy prices.

“Rupee is expected to remain under pressure and is likely to cross the 300 level,” he added.

Globally, the US dollar began on a firm footing on Monday, following five straight weeks of gains, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for a guide on where rates might settle when the dust of this hiking cycle clears.

The dollar made a gain of 0.7% on the euro last week, inched ahead on the yen and surged by more than 1% on the Antipodean currencies as US Treasury yields leapt in anticipation of interest rates staying higher for longer.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

Oil prices Pakistani rupee interbank market Exchange rate Dollar's rate usd rate pkr rate IMF and Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 21, 2023 01:18pm
We are busy in political dramas and the country is bleeding like never before!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 21, 2023 01:30pm
Another day of gloom and doom in our failed state of Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Aug 21, 2023 01:40pm
This week it will cross the 300 barrier.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif ALI Aug 21, 2023 02:01pm
The FX rate is finding its balance according to market forces. Yes, there is grey market too but the diminishing gap between the Interbank/Open Market vs Grey market will help to stabilize the Exchange rate to some extent. Further, our economy has been stabbed so badly over past 5 years (apolitically speaking, purely on economical basis) that we need to improve our comparative advantage to regain our lost space. We are neither a competent nor efficient anymore when compared with world economies. We are basically an import-oriented closed economy. Power Theft, Gas Theft, and Defaults on both fronts, and corruption are the hallmark. So, what is happening is neither surprising nor superficial.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 21, 2023 02:57pm
Same trajectory as Lebanon.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Lubna Aug 21, 2023 03:51pm
What a country and what a time we are experiencing. We will do whatever to destroy political parties but would not sit together to find a solution for our issues. Please come together before it is too late.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 297.13 against US dollar

Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

President’s Secretariat seeks removal of Alvi’s secretary

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Biden considers meeting Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at G20

BRICS expansion hopefuls seek to rebalance world order

ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

Lucky Cement completes installation of 25MW captive solar power plant

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

Oil edges up on tighter supplies, heating oil prices

Read more stories